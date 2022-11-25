Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Evansville Purple Aces and the South Alabama Jaguars square off

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

South Alabama Jaguars (1-3) vs. Evansville Purple Aces (1-4)

Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -9; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Evansville Purple Aces square off against the South Alabama Jaguars in Savannah, Georgia.

Evansville finished 6-24 overall with a 4-8 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Purple Aces averaged 59.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

South Alabama went 21-12 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 64.0 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

