Embery-Simpson scores 20, Tulsa beats Jackson State 85-79

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Keyshawn Embery-Simpson scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Tulsa over Jackson State 85-79 on Saturday.

Embery-Simpson added six assists for the Golden Hurricane (1-1). Tim Dalger added 18 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and they also had nine rebounds. Bryant Selebangue finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Trace Young led the way for the Tigers (0-2) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Ken Evans added 15 points and two steals for Jackson State.

Embery-Simpson put up 10 points in the first half for Tulsa, who led 37-34 at the break. Dalger led Tulsa with 11 points in the second half as the team outscored Jackson State by three points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

