Elon visits Jacksonville State following Watson’s 20-point showing

Elon Phoenix (1-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Torrence Watson scored 20 points in Elon’s 74-63 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

Jacksonville State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Gamecocks gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

Elon finished 10-22 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

