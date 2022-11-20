HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » East Carolina visits Indiana…

East Carolina visits Indiana State after McCauley’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

East Carolina Pirates (3-0) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-0)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces the East Carolina Pirates after Courvoisier McCauley scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 101-75 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

Indiana State went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Sycamores averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

East Carolina finished 2-7 on the road and 15-15 overall a season ago. The Pirates averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up