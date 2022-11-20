East Carolina visits Indiana State after McCauley’s 30-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (3-0) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-0) Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State…

East Carolina Pirates (3-0) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-0)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces the East Carolina Pirates after Courvoisier McCauley scored 30 points in Indiana State’s 101-75 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

Indiana State went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Sycamores averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

East Carolina finished 2-7 on the road and 15-15 overall a season ago. The Pirates averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

