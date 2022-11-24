Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens face the Colgate Raiders

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colgate Raiders (4-2) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens will play the Colgate Raiders at Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Delaware finished 22-13 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

Colgate finished 23-12 overall with a 7-10 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Raiders averaged 75.6 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

