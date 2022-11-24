Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens face the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders (4-2) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-2)
Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens will play the Colgate Raiders at Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Delaware finished 22-13 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.
Colgate finished 23-12 overall with a 7-10 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Raiders averaged 75.6 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point distance last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.