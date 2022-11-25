Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Clemson Tigers and the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes square off

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-1)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers play the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes in Niceville, Florida.

Clemson finished 17-16 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 29.6 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

Iowa went 26-10 overall with a 14-2 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes gave up 71.2 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

