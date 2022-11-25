Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Chattanooga Mocs to host the Murray State Racers on Saturday

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State heads to Chattanooga for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Mocs are 2-1 in home games. Chattanooga averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Racers are 0-1 on the road. Murray State is the MVC leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Mocs. Dalvin White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Chattanooga.

Jamari Smith is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 14.8 points for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

