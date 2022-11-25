Chattanooga Mocs to host the Murray State Racers on Saturday

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State heads to…

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State heads to Chattanooga for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Mocs are 2-1 in home games. Chattanooga averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Racers are 0-1 on the road. Murray State is the MVC leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Mocs. Dalvin White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Chattanooga.

Jamari Smith is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 14.8 points for Murray State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

