Charlotte 49ers face the UMass Minutemen on 4-game win streak

UMass Minutemen (3-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (4-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against UMass.

Charlotte finished 17-14 overall with a – record at home during the 2021-22 season. The 49ers averaged 4.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

UMass finished 3-8 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Minutemen averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

