Charlotte 49ers face the UMass Minutemen on 4-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

UMass Minutemen (3-1) vs. Charlotte 49ers (4-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against UMass.

Charlotte finished 17-14 overall with a – record at home during the 2021-22 season. The 49ers averaged 4.8 steals, 2.9 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

UMass finished 3-8 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Minutemen averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

