Cent. Conn. St. takes on UMBC, aims to break 4-game skid

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-4) at UMBC Retrievers (2-2)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a win against UMBC.

UMBC finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Retrievers averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 8-24 overall last season while going 4-15 on the road. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

