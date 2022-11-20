Cent. Conn. St. takes on UMBC, aims to break 4-game skid

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-4) at UMBC Retrievers (2-2) Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-4) at UMBC Retrievers (2-2)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a win against UMBC.

UMBC finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Retrievers averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 8-24 overall last season while going 4-15 on the road. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

