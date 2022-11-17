Castleton leads Florida against Florida State after 30-point game

Florida Gators (2-1) at Florida State Seminoles (0-3) Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Florida…

Florida Gators (2-1) at Florida State Seminoles (0-3)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Florida State Seminoles after Colin Castleton’s 30-point showing in Florida’s 76-74 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Florida State finished 17-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Seminoles averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.

Florida finished 4-7 on the road and 20-14 overall a season ago. The Gators averaged 70.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

