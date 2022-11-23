Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Carper has 13 as CSU Fullerton knocks off Westcliff 78-57

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 12:42 AM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Grayson Carper had 13 points in CSU Fullerton’s 78-57 win over Westcliff on Tuesday.

Carper also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Titans (4-1). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 12 points and added six assists. Jalen Harris was 3 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Gary Harris led the Warriors (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Westcliff also got 14 points from Micaiah Hankins. Olisa Ngonadi also had seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

