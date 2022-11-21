HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Canisius faces Cornell after Uijtendaal’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at Cornell Big Red (3-1)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Cornell Big Red after Siem Uijtendaal’s 30-point showing in Canisius’ 98-52 win over the SUNY-Fredonia Blue Devils.

Cornell went 10-2 at home a season ago while going 15-11 overall. The Big Red averaged 7.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Canisius went 11-21 overall last season while going 1-15 on the road. The Golden Griffins averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

