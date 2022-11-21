Canisius faces Cornell after Uijtendaal’s 30-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at Cornell Big Red (3-1) Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at Cornell Big Red (3-1)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Cornell Big Red after Siem Uijtendaal’s 30-point showing in Canisius’ 98-52 win over the SUNY-Fredonia Blue Devils.

Cornell went 10-2 at home a season ago while going 15-11 overall. The Big Red averaged 7.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Canisius went 11-21 overall last season while going 1-15 on the road. The Golden Griffins averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.