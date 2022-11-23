BYU Cougars square off against the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (3-1) vs. BYU Cougars (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -1.5; over/under is…

USC Trojans (3-1) vs. BYU Cougars (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars will play the USC Trojans at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

BYU went 24-11 overall with a 15-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Cougars gave up 68.3 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

USC went 26-8 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Trojans averaged 10.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 16.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.