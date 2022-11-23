Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
BYU Cougars square off against the USC Trojans

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

USC Trojans (3-1) vs. BYU Cougars (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars will play the USC Trojans at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

BYU went 24-11 overall with a 15-5 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Cougars gave up 68.3 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

USC went 26-8 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Trojans averaged 10.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 16.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

