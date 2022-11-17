RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Bryant's 23 lead Norfolk…

Bryant’s 23 lead Norfolk State over Monmouth 64-59

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points as Norfolk State beat Monmouth 64-59 on Thursday night.

Bryant added seven rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Christian Ings scored 13 points, going 5 of 10 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Kris Bankston recorded nine points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Hawks (0-4) were led by Jack Collins, who posted 14 points and three steals. Jack Holmstrom added 13 points for Monmouth. Jakari Spence also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up