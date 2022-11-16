Brown leads Tennessee State against Southern Illinois after 20-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-1) Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays…

Tennessee State Tigers (3-0) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-1)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays the Southern Illinois Salukis after Christian Brown scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 87-76 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Southern Illinois finished 16-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Salukis averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 10.3 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.

Tennessee State finished 14-18 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Tigers averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free throw line and 19.8 from deep.

___

