Bowling Green hosts Southern Indiana following Swope’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Isaiah Swope scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-66 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Falcons have gone 1-0 at home. Bowling Green ranks ninth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 49.1% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. Southern Indiana leads the OVC shooting 42.5% from deep. AJ Smith leads the Screaming Eagles shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.4 points. Leon Ayers III is shooting 45.7% and averaging 19.0 points for Bowling Green.

Jelani Simmons is shooting 54.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.6 points for Southern Indiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

