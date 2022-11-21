Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Boston College plays Wyoming in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 12:22 PM

Wyoming Cowboys (3-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 5:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -2.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys and the Boston College Eagles play at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Eagles are 3-2 in non-conference play. Boston College ranks eighth in the ACC with 32 points per game in the paint led by Prince Aligbe averaging eight.

The Cowboys have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC allowing 69 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Madsen averages two made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.4 points for Boston College.

Brendan Wenzel averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for Wyoming.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

