Belmont plays Howard in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Howard Bison (3-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -7.5;…

Howard Bison (3-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (2-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Belmont Bruins square off against the Howard Bison at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Bruins have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Belmont is eighth in the MVC scoring 73.2 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Bison have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Howard ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard is scoring 20 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 53.8% for Belmont.

Jordan Wood averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. William Settle is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for Howard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.