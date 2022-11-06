Baylor begins season at home against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Baylor Bears Waco, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -37.5 BOTTOM…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -37.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Baylor Bears start the season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Baylor went 27-7 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bears gave up 64.1 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 2-26 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 21 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

