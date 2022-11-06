ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Baylor begins season at home against Mississippi Valley State

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Baylor Bears

Waco, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -37.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Baylor Bears start the season at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Baylor went 27-7 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Bears gave up 64.1 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Mississippi Valley State went 2-26 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Delta Devils averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 21 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

