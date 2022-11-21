Albany (NY) hosts Austin Peay after Davis’ 32-point game

Austin Peay Governors (2-2) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3) Monday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -3;…

Austin Peay Governors (2-2) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3)

Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Da’Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)’s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

Austin Peay went 12-17 overall with a 6-11 record on the road a season ago. The Governors averaged 13.5 assists per game on 23.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

