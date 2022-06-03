RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Reds reinstate veteran lefty Mike Minor from injured list

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 5:16 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds activated veteran left-hander Mike Minor Friday after an an extended stay on the injured list and a rehabilitation assignment in the minor league.

Minor started the season on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. In five rehab starts at Triple-A Louisville, he went 1-3 with a 6.11 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings.

To make room on the roster, the Reds optioned outfielder TJ Friedl to Louisville.

Minor was acquired on March 16 from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-handed reliever Amir Garrett.

The 34-year-old Minor went 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA in 28 starts with the Royals last season. He was likely to be moved into a long relief role if he stayed with Kansas City.

Garrett was 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA and seven saves in 63 appearances for the Reds last season.

Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 15-10, the sixth-best record in baseball during that span, third-best in the NL.

