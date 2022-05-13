RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » College Basketball » St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi…

St. Bonaventure’s Osun Osunniyi will transfer to Iowa State

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two-time Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year Osun Osunniyi on Friday announced he’s transferring to Iowa State.

The 6-foot-10 Osunniyi averaged 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds and ranked eighth nationally with 2.94 blocks. He has one season of eligibility.

Osunniyi is the Bonnies’ career blocks leader and was a member of the Atlantic 10 all-defensive team four straight years. He blocked at least one shot in 29 of 31 games, including 19 with three or more.

Osunniyi is the second former St. Bonaventure player to transfer to Iowa State. The other is guard Jaren Holmes, who was the Bonnies’ second-leading scorer.

Other transfers joining the Cyclones are Hason Ward (VCU) and Jeremiah Williams (Temple). Tre King transferred from Georgetown during the season and will be eligible for 2022-23.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up