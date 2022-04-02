WNIT Champions

2022 — South Dakota State
2021 — Rice
2020 — Canceled
2019 — Arizona
2018 — Indiana
2017 — Michigan
2016 — South Dakota
2015 — UCLA
2014 — Rutgers
2013 — Drexel
2012 — Oklahoma State
2011 — Toledo
2010 — California
2009 — South Florida
2008 — Marquette
2007 — Wyoming
2006 — Kansas State
2005 — Missouri State
2004 — Creighton
2003 — Auburn
2002 — Oregon
2001 — Ohio State
2000 — Wisconsin
1999 — Arkansas
1998 — Penn State
