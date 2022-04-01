College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KANSAS 4 Villanova at DUKE 4 North Carolina NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KANSAS 4 Villanova at DUKE 4 North Carolina NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (231½) Charlotte Cleveland 2 (214½) at NEW YORK Brooklyn 1 (242) at ATLANTA Miami 1½ (220½) at CHICAGO Utah 1½ (219) at GOLDEN STATE NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Florida -250 at NEW JERSEY +202 at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF at WINNIPEG -120 Los Angeles +100 Toronto -260 at PHILADELPHIA +210 at TAMPA BAY -520 Montreal +385 at CAROLINA OFF Minnesota OFF at BOSTON OFF Columbus OFF at CALGARY OFF St. Louis OFF Dallas -150 at SAN JOSE +125

