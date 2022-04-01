RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 5:34 PM

College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at KANSAS 4 Villanova
at DUKE 4 North Carolina
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (231½) Charlotte
Cleveland 2 (214½) at NEW YORK
Brooklyn 1 (242) at ATLANTA
Miami (220½) at CHICAGO
Utah (219) at GOLDEN STATE
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Florida -250 at NEW JERSEY +202
at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at WINNIPEG -120 Los Angeles +100
Toronto -260 at PHILADELPHIA +210
at TAMPA BAY -520 Montreal +385
at CAROLINA OFF Minnesota OFF
at BOSTON OFF Columbus OFF
at CALGARY OFF St. Louis OFF
Dallas -150 at SAN JOSE +125

