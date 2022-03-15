RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Wright scores 24 to carry Vanderbilt over Belmont in NIT

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 9:31 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Wright had 24 points as Vanderbilt defeated Belmont 82-71 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Liam Robbins had 14 points and three blocks for Vanderbilt (18-16). Rodney Chatman and Scotty Pippen Jr. each had 10 points.

Will Richard had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bruins (25-8). Nick Muszynski added 13 points and five assists, and Ben Sheppard had 11 points.

