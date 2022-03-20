Women’s Tournament Scores

|NCAA
|Second Round
Creighton 64, Iowa 62
Maryland 89, Florida Gulf Coast 65
South Carolina 49, Miami 33
Texas 78, Utah 56
South Dakota 61, Baylor 47
|NIT
|Second Round
Columbia 62, Old Dominion 59
Houston 63, Tennessee Tech 55
S. Dakota St. 78, Minnesota 57
Wyoming 97, Tulsa 90, 3OT
New Mexico 73, San Diego 69
UCLA 61, Air Force 45
|WBI
|Seventh Place
Furman 69, Northeastern 61
|Consolation Final
Davidson 66, Austin Peay 58
|Third Place
Bowling Green 73, Nevada 65<
