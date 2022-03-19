Women’s Tournament Scores

NCAA First Round Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40 WBI . Consolation Bracket Austin Peay 73, Furman 59

NCAA First Round

Kansas St. 50, Washington St. 40

WBI .

Consolation Bracket

Austin Peay 73, Furman 59

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.