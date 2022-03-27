RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Villanova's Justin Moore has…

Villanova’s Justin Moore has torn Achilles tendon

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova guard and second-leading scorer Justin Moore will undergo surgery this week for a torn Achilles tendon, a brutal blow for the Wildcats ahead of their Final Four game with Kansas.

Moore was a second-team All-Big East selection this season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 34.4 minutes, 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per outing in 36 games.

Moore was injured in the final minute of Villanova’s regional final victory win over Houston on Saturday night and was on crutches during the Wildcats’ postgame celebration. He was dribbling against a defender and appeared to slip and fall. Moore then went back down after trying to get up.

The Wildcats are playing for their third national championship since 2016.

“This is a tough blow for all of us, not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a statement Sunday. “As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent’s best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova.”

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA using data, analytics to push agencies to accelerate move to EIS

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up