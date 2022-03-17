RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Villanova takes on Delaware in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (22-12, 10-8 CAA) vs. Villanova Wildcats (26-7, 16-4 Big East)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -15.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats play the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 10-8 in CAA play. Delaware is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Kevin Anderson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 62.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

