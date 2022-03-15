RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
USC Upstate beats App State 80-74 in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 9:06 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Aldrich had a career-high 24 points as South Carolina Upstate topped Appalachian State 80-74 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night.

Jordan Gainey had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (15-16). Bryson Mozone added 16 points and Dalvin White had 15 points.

Adrian Delph had 28 points for the Mountaineers (19-15). Donovan Gregory had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

