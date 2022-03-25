RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
UCLA meets North Carolina for Sweet 16 matchup

The Associated Press

March 25, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. UCLA Bruins (28-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Philadelphia; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Bruins’ record in Pac-12 games is 15-5. UCLA ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 35.4% from downtown, led by Cody Riley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels are 15-5 against ACC teams. North Carolina is third in the ACC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Brady Manek is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. Caleb Love is shooting 32.6% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

