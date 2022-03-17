UCLA Bruins play the Akron Zips in first round of NCAA Tournament

Akron Zips (24-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. UCLA Bruins (26-7, 15-5 Pac-12) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Akron Zips (24-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. UCLA Bruins (26-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Akron Zips.

The Bruins are 15-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Zips are 14-6 in MAC play. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Ali Ali averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists. Jaquez is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Ali is averaging 14.2 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

