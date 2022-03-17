RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Home » College Basketball » UCLA Bruins play the…

UCLA Bruins play the Akron Zips in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Akron Zips (24-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. UCLA Bruins (26-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Akron Zips.

The Bruins are 15-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Zips are 14-6 in MAC play. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Ali Ali averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists. Jaquez is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

Ali is averaging 14.2 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up