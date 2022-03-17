Texas Longhorns play Virginia Tech Hokies in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Virginia Tech Hokies (23-12, 11-9 ACC) vs. Texas Longhorns (21-11, 10-8 Big 12) Milwaukee; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Tech Hokies (23-12, 11-9 ACC) vs. Texas Longhorns (21-11, 10-8 Big 12)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -1; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Texas Longhorns face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns have gone 10-8 against Big 12 teams. Texas ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Brock Cunningham shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hokies’ record in ACC action is 11-9. Virginia Tech is 3-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Keve Aluma is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hokies. Justyn Mutts is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

