Tennessee Volunteers and Longwood Lancers square off in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Longwood Lancers (26-6, 15-1 Big South) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (26-7, 14-4 SEC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -17; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers and Longwood Lancers square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC games is 14-4. Tennessee is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lancers are 15-1 in Big South play. Longwood is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.0% from downtown. DeShaun Wade paces the Lancers shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Justin Hill is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.