RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Syracuse C Frank Anselem…

Syracuse C Frank Anselem entering transfer portal

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse reserve center Frank Anselem, who took on a greater role during the final nine games of the season after starter Jesse Edwards broke a wrist, is entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-10 player from Nigeria announced his decision Thursday on social media.

“I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this historic program. However, things have to end for something to start anew,” Anselem wrote on Instagram.

Anselem started six games and played in all but one for the Orange (16-17), showing promise after playing only 26 minutes over four games his freshman year.

After Edwards was hurt in early February at Boston College, Anselem’s first career start came against Virginia Tech. He responded with six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes.

Anselem averaged 14.2 minutes, 2.6 points, and 3.8 rebounds with 17 blocks. In the final nine games, he averaged 7.2 rebounds.

Anselem is the only player from the 2021-22 team to enter the transfer portal. Last year, five players entered the portal and swingman Alan Griffin opted to enter the NBA draft.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FEMA’s CIO moving to private sector

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD Cloud Exchange: Renata Spinks on USMC’s acceleration to the cloud

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up