The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 5:31 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at KANSAS 6 Miami
at NORTH CAROLINA Saint Peter’s
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York 4 (220½) at DETROIT
Golden State 6 (222) at WASHINGTON
at BOSTON (227) Minnesota
at PHOENIX 5 (229) Philadelphia
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (228) LA Lakers
at BROOKLYN 7 (236½) Charlotte
at DALLAS (223½) Utah
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at N.Y RANGERS OFF Buffalo OFF
at PITTSBURGH -301 Detroit +241
Colorado -130 at MINNESOTA +108
at NASHVILLE -262 Philadelphia +214
at TORONTO -115 Florida -105
at NEW JERSEY -159 Montreal +136
at WINNIPEG -300 Arizona +240

