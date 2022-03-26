|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS
|6
|Miami
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|8½
|Saint
|Peter’s
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New York
|4
|(220½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Golden State
|6
|(222)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at BOSTON
|6½
|(227)
|Minnesota
|at PHOENIX
|5
|(229)
|Philadelphia
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4
|(228)
|LA
|Lakers
|at BROOKLYN
|7
|(236½)
|Charlotte
|at DALLAS
|2½
|(223½)
|Utah
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at N.Y RANGERS
|OFF
|Buffalo
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|-301
|Detroit
|+241
|Colorado
|-130
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+108
|at NASHVILLE
|-262
|Philadelphia
|+214
|at TORONTO
|-115
|Florida
|-105
|at NEW JERSEY
|-159
|Montreal
|+136
|at WINNIPEG
|-300
|Arizona
|+240
