Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 10:32 PM

College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at GONZAGA Arkansas
at VILLANOVA 5 Michigan
Texas Tech 1 at DUKE
at ARIZONA Houston
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 3 (OFF) Cleveland
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Indiana
at MILWAUKEE 12 (233½) Washington
Chicago 1 (228½) at NEW ORLEANS
at DENVER (231½) Phoenix
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA OFF Dallas OFF
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Florida -245 at MONTREAL +198
at N.Y ISLANDERS -245 Detroit +198
at ST. LOUIS -275 Philadelphia +220
at MINNESOTA OFF Vancouver OFF
at WINNIPEG -280 Ottawa +225
at EDMONTON OFF San Jose OFF
at LOS ANGELES -192 Chicago +158
at LAS VEGAS -118 Nashville -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

