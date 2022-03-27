SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Reigning national champion Stanford advances to women’s Final Four with 59-50 win over Texas.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
March 27, 2022, 11:20 PM
