Okauru scores 27, UNC Wilmington beats VMI 93-78 in CBI

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 3:38 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mike Okauru had 27 points as UNC Wilmington beat VMI 93-78 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Sunday.

Jaylen Sims had 18 points for UNC Wilmington (24-9). James Baker Jr. added 13 points. Shykeim Phillips had 10 points.

The 93 points were a season best for UNC Wilmington.

Trey Bonham had 26 points for the Keydets (16-16). Jake Stephens added 23 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 18 points.

