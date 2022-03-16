RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
North Carolina Tar Heels take on Marquette Golden Eagles in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-12, 11-8 Big East) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (24-9, 15-5 ACC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -3.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels and Marquette Golden Eagles play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tar Heels have gone 15-5 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 77.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 11-8 in Big East play. Marquette averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Justin Lewis is averaging 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

