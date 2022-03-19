Murray State Racers square off against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in second round

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (20-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Murray State Racers (31-2, 18-0 OVC) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (20-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Murray State Racers (31-2, 18-0 OVC)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -8.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Murray State Racers and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Racers have gone 18-0 against OVC teams. Murray State is the OVC leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.2.

The Peacocks are 14-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Daryl Banks III is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.