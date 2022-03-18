Men’s Tournament Scores

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 11:54 PM

NCAA
First Round

Ohio St. 54, Loyola of Chicago 41

Auburn 80, Jacksonville St. 61

Texas Tech 97, Montana St. 62

Purdue 78, Yale 56

Villanova 80, Delaware 60

Miami 68, Southern California 66

Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64

Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73

Illinois 54, Chattanooga 53

Duke 78, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

Iowa St.59, LSU 54

Arizona 87, Wright St. 70

Houston 82, UAB 68

Michigan St. 74, Davidson 73

