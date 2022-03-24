RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Key things to know | UN to vote on blaming Russia | Biden meets with Western allies | Ukraine president pleads for worldwide support | US says Russian troops committed war crimes
Duke Blue Devils square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Sweet 16

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 3:02 AM

Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9, 12-6 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (30-6, 16-4 ACC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils and No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 16-4. Duke has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Raiders are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is 2-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Paolo Banchero is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Duke.

Bryson Williams is shooting 53.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Davion Warren is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

