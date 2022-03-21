Drake, UNC Wilmington square off in CBI Tournament

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-9, 15-3 CAA) vs. Drake Bulldogs (25-10, 13-5 MVC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-9, 15-3 CAA) vs. Drake Bulldogs (25-10, 13-5 MVC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-5 against MVC teams. Drake averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Seahawks are 15-3 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Trazarien White averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Roman Penn is shooting 46.2% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Drake.

Jaylen Sims is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging nine points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.