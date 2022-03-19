RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Auburn and Miami square…

Auburn and Miami square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Hurricanes (24-10, 14-6 ACC) vs. Auburn Tigers (28-5, 15-3 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -7.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Auburn Tigers and Miami Hurricanes play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 15-3. Auburn is fifth in the SEC with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Walker Kessler averaging 9.0.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Miami has a 7-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kessler is averaging 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 blocks for the Tigers. Jabari Smith is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up