Arkansas and New Mexico State play in second round of NCAA Tournament

New Mexico State Aggies (28-6, 13-4 WAC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8, 13-5 SEC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT…

New Mexico State Aggies (28-6, 13-4 WAC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8, 13-5 SEC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks play the New Mexico State Aggies in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Aggies are 13-4 in WAC play. New Mexico State is fifth in the WAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Teddy Allen averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 10.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Allen is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

