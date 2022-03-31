AP Women’s Basketball Coach of Year List

2022 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor
2021 — Brenda Frese, Maryland
2020 — Dawn Staley, South Carolina
2019 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor
2018 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame
2017 — Geno Auriemma, UConn
2016 — Geno Auriemma, UConn
2015 — Sue Semrau, Florida State
2014 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame
2013 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame
2012 — Kim Mulkey, Baylor
2011 — Geno Auriemma, UConn; Katie Meier, Miami; and Tara VanDerveer, Stanford
2010 — Connie Yori, Nebraska
2009 — Geno Auriemma, UConn
2008 — Geno Auriemma, UConn
2007 — Gail Goestenkors, Duke
2006 — Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina
2005 — Joanne P. McCallie, Michigan State
2004 — Joe Curl, Houston
2003 — Geno Auriemma, UConn
2002 — Brenda Oldfield, Minnesota
2001 — Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame
2000 — Geno Auriemma, UConn
1999 — Carolyn Peck, Purdue
1998 — Pat Summitt, Tennessee
1997 — Geno Auriemma, UConn
1996 — Angie Lee, Iowa
1995 — Geno Auriemma, UConn
