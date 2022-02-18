OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Baldwin, Williams score 15 each to lift VCU over Richmond

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:25 PM

Virginia Commonwealth guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) brings the ball up court against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. scored 15 points each and VCU easily beat Richmond 77-57 on Friday night.

Mikeal Brown-Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds for VCU (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. . Jalen DeLoach had seven rebounds.

Tyler Burton had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (17-10, 8-6). Grant Golden added 11 points. Andre Gustavson had 10 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Spiders on the season. VCU defeated Richmond 64-62 on Jan. 29.

