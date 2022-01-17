CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Wright scores 16 to lift Princeton past Penn 74-64

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:42 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright had 16 points as Princeton won its ninth straight game, defeating Penn 74-64 on Monday.

Matt Allocco had 12 points for Princeton (14-3, 4-0 Ivy League). Jaelin Llewellyn added 11 points and Drew Friberg had 10 points.

Jelani Williams had 13 points for the Quakers (6-12, 3-2). Michael Moshkovitz added 12 points, Clark Slajchert had 10 points, and George Smith had nine points and 10 rebounds.

