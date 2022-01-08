CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:13 PM

Saturday

No. 1. South Carolina (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 2. Stanford (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Gonzaga, Sunday.

No. 3. Louisville (13-1) beat Pittsburgh 81-39. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

No. 4. Arizona (11-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.

No. 5. NC State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

No. 6. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

No. 7. Tennessee (14-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

No. 8. Michigan (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

No. 9. Texas (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Baylor, Sunday.

No. 10. Maryland (11-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 11. UConn (6-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Sunday.

No. 12. Iowa St. (14-1) beat TCU 78-47. Next: at Kansas St., Tuesday.

No. 13. LSU (14-2) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Sunday.

No. 14. Baylor (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Texas, Sunday.

No. 15. Georgia (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Sunday.

No. 16. Georgia Tech (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

No. 17. Duke (10-2) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Sunday.

No. 18. BYU (12-1) beat Pacific 94-68. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), Thursday.

No. 19. North Carolina (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

No. 20. Notre Dame (11-3) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Thursday.

No. 21. Kentucky (8-3) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 22. Iowa (7-4) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 23. Oklahoma (13-2) beat Kansas 82-68. Next: vs. No. 14 Baylor, Wednesday.

No. 24. South Florida (11-4) did not play. Next: vs. Wichita St., Sunday.

No. 25. Texas A&M (10-4) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

